New Zealand suffer double injury blow ahead of India ODI series

New Zealand batter Rachin Ravindra runs between the wickets during the second ODI against England at Seddon Park in Hamilton, New Zealand, on October 29, 2025. — AFP

AUCKLAND: New Zealand have suffered a double injury setback ahead of their five-match ODI series against India, with Mark Chapman and Rachin Ravindra ruled out after failing to recover fully from their respective injuries.

Both players require additional rehabilitation, with scans confirming that they will not be available for the upcoming series.

An MRI scan revealed that Chapman needs another two weeks of rehabilitation for his left hamstring injury, while Ravindra's right shoulder has yet to recover sufficiently for him to field at full capacity.

Following their withdrawals, New Zealand have reshuffled their squad, bringing in Tim Seifert for the entire series and recalling experienced batter Henry Nicholls for the first three ODIs. Seifert was initially named only for the final two matches.

Meanwhile, Dean Foxcroft, who is currently featuring in the red-ball series between New Zealand A and India A, will join the squad for the final two ODIs.

New Zealand head coach Rob Walter expressed disappointment over the absence of Chapman and Ravindra, acknowledging their importance to the side.

"Everyone knows what an asset Mark and Rachin are to this side, so it's a shame they have to miss this series," Walter said.

He added that Chapman was disappointed with the setback but remained focused on his recovery, while Ravindra's shoulder injury required a cautious approach with the Test series against India scheduled later this month.

"With Rachin, his shoulder hasn't quite recovered to a position where he could field comfortably in white-ball cricket, so with the Test series later this month, we don't want to take any undue risks," Walter added.

Ravindra sustained his shoulder injury during a promotional shoot, while Chapman suffered a hamstring tear during the European T20 Premier League. Both injuries occurred in September.

Nicholls' return comes on the back of impressive domestic form, having struck 119 runs while opening the batting for Canterbury against Wellington in the Ford Trophy on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who will turn 35 this month, has represented New Zealand in 92 ODIs and was also part of the side's tour of the West Indies in July.

Meanwhile, fast bowler Matt Henry has joined the ODI squad after being ruled out midway through the T20I series against India. His availability for the upcoming matches will be assessed.

Matthew Fisher, who was initially selected for only the final two ODIs, has also been added to the squad for the entire series to provide an additional bowling option.

The opening ODI between New Zealand and India will be played at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday, November 4.

New Zealand's updated ODI squad against India

First three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner.

Last two ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, Kristian Clarke, Jacob Duffy, Matthew Fisher, Dean Foxcroft, Lockie Ferguson, Mitchell Hay (wicketkeeper), Nick Kelly, Tim Seifert (wicketkeeper), Blair Tickner and Will Young.