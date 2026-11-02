Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series final

Pakistan players walk off the field at the end of the first innings during the ODI Tri-Series final against Sri Lanka at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan have been fined five per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate during the final of the ODI Tri-Series against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi stadium on Saturday.

The hosts were found to be one over short of the required rate after time allowances were taken into consideration by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

The offence falls under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with minimum over-rate violations. Under the regulations, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their team fails to bowl within the allotted time.

On-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Wayne Knights, third umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and fourth umpire Rashid Riaz levelled the charge against Pakistan.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, avoiding a formal hearing.

Despite the disciplinary setback, Pakistan secured a thrilling three-wicket victory over Sri Lanka, chasing down the target with nine balls to spare after restricting the visitors to 325 for eight.

The victory provided Pakistan with several positives as they continue their preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

Playing in front of their home supporters in Lahore, Pakistan's batting line-up delivered a commanding performance, spearheaded by experienced opener Fakhar Zaman.

The left-handed batter struck his 12th ODI century, scoring 127 off 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes, to play a pivotal role in Pakistan's successful run chase.