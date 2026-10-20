Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq set to feature in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy: sources

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Imam-ul-Haq celebrate after the dismissal of Dinesh Chandimal on day four of the second Test match against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on July 27, 2023. - AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and opener Imam-ul-Haq are set to feature in the upcoming Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, with both players making themselves available for their respective regional sides, sources told Geo News on Sunday.

According to sources, Rizwan will represent Peshawar in the first-class domestic tournament, while Imam will turn out for Multan.

The development comes after the two experienced Pakistan internationals featured in the President's Trophy Grade-I 2026-27, representing Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), respectively.

Rizwan captained SNGPL, while Imam-ul-Haq led OGDCL in the tournament, which began on September 12.

However, both players missed the opening six rounds of the competition after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) initially withheld permission for them to participate.

Their absence came amid an ongoing investigation by the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA), reportedly concerning allegations of involvement in online betting and gambling activities, as well as an inquiry into the alleged leaking of dressing-room information during Pakistan's previous tour of England.

Their participation was also initially linked to concerns over the completion of mandatory pre-season fitness assessments and the submission of fitness reports within the stipulated deadline.

The PCB eventually granted both players permission to resume domestic cricket ahead of the seventh and final round of the President's Trophy Grade-I.

Imam subsequently received clearance to represent OGDCL against Ghani Glass, while Rizwan was allowed to feature for SNGPL against Khan Research Laboratories (KRL).

Meanwhile, the first round of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy Grade-I is scheduled to commence on November 3, with both players expected to strengthen their respective teams in the premier first-class competition.