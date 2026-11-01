Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe in third T20I to complete series whitewash

Afghanistan players celebrate with the trophy after completing a 3-0 series whitewash against Zimbabwe following their victory in the third T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on November 1, 2026. — X/@ACBofficials

SHARJAH: Afghanistan thrashed Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series whitewash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Batting first, Zimbabwe struggled to build momentum and were bowled out for a paltry 79 in 14.3 overs, with Ryan Burl emerging as their top scorer with 30 off 29 balls, including five fours.

The Chevrons endured a disastrous start as Brian Bennett departed for two off three deliveries, while Innocent Kaia managed five off four balls. Captain Sikandar Raza also fell cheaply, scoring just two off eight deliveries.

Burl attempted to stabilise the innings with a fighting knock but received little support from the other end. Wessly Madhevere contributed 10 off 17 balls, while Newman Nyamhuri scored nine off 10 deliveries.

Ernest Masuku added six off five balls, while Blessing Muzarabani managed one off five deliveries. Tadiwanashe Marumani scored two off three balls, and Tafadzwa Tsiga was dismissed for a duck off one delivery. Vincent Masekesa remained unbeaten on zero off four balls as Zimbabwe's innings folded for just 79.

Noor Ahmad spearheaded Afghanistan's bowling attack with outstanding figures of 5/13 in 3.3 overs. Debutant Abdullah Tarakhail claimed two wickets, while Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai and Abdollah Ahmadzai chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In reply, Afghanistan comfortably chased down the 80-run target, reaching 81/3 in just 8.1 overs to secure a comprehensive victory.

Captain Ibrahim Zadran led from the front with 25 off 17 deliveries, striking four boundaries. Sediqullah Atal contributed 20 off 14 balls, including two fours and a six, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Akram added 18 and 14 runs respectively to complete the chase.

For Zimbabwe, Ernest Masuku picked up two wickets in his two-over spell, conceding 21 runs, while Blessing Muzarabani claimed one wicket.