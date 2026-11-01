Saqib Khan leads Pakistani runners at Istanbul Marathon as 18 complete race

Pakistani runner Saqib Khan poses after completing the Istanbul Marathon in Istanbul on November 1, 2026. — Our Correspondent

KARACHI: Eighteen Pakistani runners completed the Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, with Saqib Khan emerging as the leading Pakistani finisher at the 48th edition of the race.

Saqib clocked 2 hours, 49 minutes and 33 seconds to lead the Pakistani contingent, followed by Muhammad Sajjad, who completed the marathon in 3:17:29. Iqbal Ali Khan finished third among the Pakistani runners with a time of 3:23:58.

Saqib finished 27 minutes and 56 seconds ahead of Sajjad, while Iqbal Ali Khan crossed the finish line 34 minutes and 25 seconds after the leading Pakistani runner.

Saqib was also the only Pakistani runner to complete the marathon in under three hours.

The split timings indicate that the contest between Saqib and Sajjad changed significantly during the latter stages of the race.

After adjusting for their respective start times, Sajjad held an advantage over Saqib from the 15-kilometre checkpoint through to the 30-kilometre mark. His lead stood at one minute and 51 seconds at the halfway point and increased to two minutes and four seconds at 25K before reaching six minutes and 17 seconds at 30K.

However, Saqib mounted a strong comeback over the closing stages. Sajjad's lead had narrowed to just 36 seconds at the 35K checkpoint before Saqib moved decisively ahead by the 40-kilometre mark.

The adjusted checkpoint timings put Saqib 17 minutes and 43 seconds ahead at 40K. Sajjad's recorded split between 35K and 40K was 38:29, compared with Saqib's 20:10.

Saqib eventually finished in 2:49:33, while Sajjad clocked 3:17:29, giving the former a 27-minute-and-56-second advantage.

Irfan Ali was the fourth Pakistani finisher in 3:52:47, while Kamran Yousaf secured fifth place among the Pakistani contingent in 4:02:19.

Muhammad Asad Siddiqi clocked 4:21:02, followed by Muhammad Zeeshan Ali in 4:28:40. Adeel Mansoor Khan completed the race in 4:39:02.

In the women's category, Mehnaz Naveed was the leading Pakistani finisher, completing the marathon in 4:52:06. Sunaina was the other Pakistani woman to finish the race, clocking 5:59:40.

Muhammad Gulraiz Khan finished in 5:02:43, while Muhammad Asad Khan recorded a time of 5:21:36. Nofel Elahi completed the course in 5:35:11, followed by Qaseem Saeed in 5:42:13 and Muhammad Asher Siddiqi in 5:46:22.

Muhammad Jahanzaib Khan finished in 6:12:01, while Fahad Mansoori and Mohammad Arsal Ayub completed the marathon in 6:14:12 and 6:14:57, respectively.

Recognised as the world's only intercontinental marathon, the Istanbul Marathon saw runners cross the Bosphorus from Asia to Europe before finishing at Sultanahmet Square.

Kenya's Philimon Kiptoo Kipchumba won the men's elite race in a course-record time of 2:08:44, while Ethiopia's Kasanesh Ayenew Baze claimed the women's title in 2:24:40. The race holds World Athletics Gold Label status.