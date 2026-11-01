Namibia script history with maiden ODI series victory over full-member nation Ireland

An undated photograph of Namibia's cricket team players. — X/@Emerging98

WINDHOEK: JJ Smit and Jack Brassell starred with the ball as Namibia defeated Ireland by five wickets in the fifth and final ODI to clinch the series 3-2 at home on Sunday.

Smit returned impressive figures of 4-20, while Brassell claimed 3-15 to help the hosts bowl Ireland out for a modest 129 in 33.4 overs. Louren Steenkamp top-scored with 46, while captain Gerhard Erasmus contributed 30 to guide Namibia to victory in 21.2 overs, despite a few hiccups during the chase.

The triumph marked Namibia's maiden bilateral series victory against a full-member nation, underlining their growing stature in international cricket.

Namibia made an excellent start with the ball, exploiting the assistance on offer for the pacers to keep Ireland's batting line-up in check.

JJ Smit was particularly impressive with his disciplined line and length, while Ruben Trumpelmann provided the early breakthrough by dismissing Tim Tector for five in the second over.

Ireland managed just 25-1 in the first 10 overs before Max Heingo struck with his first delivery to remove Andrew Balbirnie for nine.

Cade Carmichael and Harry Tector attempted to rebuild the innings, but the scoring rate remained sluggish. Their 29-run partnership eventually ended when Jack Brassell bowled Carmichael for 27.

Lorcan Tucker briefly injected some urgency into the innings with two sixes during a quickfire 20 off 14 deliveries. However, Ireland's innings unravelled spectacularly in the 23rd over when Smit returned to dismiss Tucker caught and bowled before trapping Curtis Campher and George Dockrell lbw in the space of four deliveries.

Ireland slumped from 84-3 to 84-6, with Smit completing a three-wicket maiden to leave the visitors in deep trouble.

Jordan Neill offered some resistance with a counter-attacking 33 off 25 deliveries, including four fours and a six. He also shared a 28-run partnership with Gavin Hoey before Brassell trapped him lbw in the 30th over.

Smit subsequently dismissed Hoey to claim his fourth wicket, while Brassell accounted for Jai Moondra to wrap up Ireland's innings in the 34th over. The visitors lost their final seven wickets for just 45 runs, handing Namibia complete control of the contest.

In reply, Namibia made a positive start, with Steenkamp leading the charge by finding regular boundaries, including a six off Neill. Michael van Lingen provided support with 15 before falling to Jai Moondra in the seventh over, caught brilliantly by Harry Tector at first slip.

Steenkamp continued to attack, striking two boundaries off Moondra in the ninth over to take Namibia past the 50-run mark.

Jan Frylinck joined the opener at the crease and struck two fours off Matthew Humphreys in the 10th over as Namibia reached 61-1. However, his stay was short-lived as Humphreys struck in the following over, bowling him with a delivery that turned sharply.

Steenkamp was run out shortly afterwards, falling four runs short of his half-century as Ireland attempted to stage a comeback.

Harry Tector then put down a difficult catch off Humphreys to give Malan Kruger a reprieve. Erasmus capitalised on the opportunity, striking a four and a six off Gavin Hoey to take Namibia beyond 100 in the 17th over.

The Namibia captain continued his aggressive approach with two more boundaries off Humphreys before the bowler had the final say, dismissing Erasmus for an 18-ball 30.

Kruger departed in the following over, handing a return catch to Hoey, with Namibia requiring just nine more runs for victory.

Zane Green, however, ensured there were no further complications, sealing the five-wicket victory with a six in the 22nd over as Namibia celebrated a historic series triumph.