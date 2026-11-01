Canelo Alvarez reclaims WBC title with dominant win over Mbilli

Canelo Alvarez celebrates with the WBC super middleweight title belt after winning his fight against Christian M'billi on October 31, 2026. — Reuters

RIYADH: Mexico's Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez reclaimed the WBC super-middleweight title with a convincing unanimous decision victory over Christian Mbilli on Saturday, marking an impressive return to the ring after more than a year away.

The 36-year-old, competing for the first time since losing his undisputed super-middleweight titles to Terence Crawford, produced a vintage performance to secure his 64th professional victory in his 69th bout.

Alvarez showcased his trademark defensive skills and accurate counter-punching to overcome Mbilli, with the judges scoring the contest 115-112, 116-111 and 117-110 in his favour.

The defeat was the first of Mbilli's professional career, ending his unbeaten run of 30 victories.

Alvarez expressed his pride at reclaiming a world title 16 years after winning his first championship, describing the achievement as an unbelievable feeling.

"It's so difficult to explain," Alvarez said.

"It's something unbelievable, this feeling. Like my first title. Thirty-one years as a professional. Sixteen years ago, I won my first title. Now, I won the title again. I'm so proud."

Mbilli started aggressively, putting Alvarez under pressure against the ropes, but the Mexican remained composed and repeatedly punished his opponent with powerful counters.

His superior timing and defence became increasingly evident as the fight progressed.

Alvarez landed several telling right uppercuts in the sixth round and continued to control the contest.

Mbilli was also deducted a point for hitting the back of Alvarez's head, further damaging his chances of securing victory.

Despite landing some strong punches in the closing rounds, Mbilli could not prevent Alvarez from comfortably reaching the final bell.

Alvarez did not reveal his next opponent but suggested he would return to training after a short break.