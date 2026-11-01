Afghanistan clinch maiden Hong Kong Sixes title after thrilling win over Australia

Afghanistan players celebrate after winning the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 title following their victory over Australia in the final at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, on November 1, 2026. — Facebook/HongKongSixes

MONG KOK: Afghanistan were crowned Hong Kong International Sixes 2026 champions after defeating Australia by four wickets in a thrilling final at Mission Road Ground on Sunday.

The Afghans produced an impressive all-round performance throughout the three-day tournament, capping their campaign with a memorable victory over Australia to lift their maiden Hong Kong Sixes trophy.

After winning the toss, Australia elected to bat first and posted an imposing 115-5 in their allotted six overs.

Max Bryant was Australia's leading scorer, smashing 44 off just 14 deliveries, including four fours and four sixes. Nick Hobson also made a valuable contribution with 23 off eight balls, while Alex Ross remained unbeaten on 29 off 10 deliveries.

However, Afghanistan responded with an aggressive batting display to chase down the 116-run target in just 5.1 overs, finishing at 119-2 with five balls to spare.

Imran Mir was the standout performer of the final, producing a sensational unbeaten 53 off just 14 deliveries, including seven sixes. Farmanullah Safi provided excellent support with an unbeaten 26 off seven balls, while captain Gulbadin Naib contributed 17 off six deliveries.

The victory marked Afghanistan's first-ever Hong Kong Sixes title, making them the eighth different country to win the competition.

Afghanistan's journey to the championship was equally impressive. They defeated South Africa and Oman in the group stage before overcoming Scotland by 21 runs in the Cup semi-final to secure their place in the title decider.

Australia, meanwhile, reached the final after beating the United Arab Emirates by 53 runs in the other semi-final.

Scotland secured third place after defeating the UAE by 45 runs in the third-place play-off. The Scots had topped Group B, defeating Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in the group stage, before their campaign ended with a semi-final defeat against Afghanistan.

The UAE finished fourth following an impressive tournament in which they defeated Pakistan and India in the group stage before losing to Australia in the semi-finals.

Pakistan finished fifth overall, while Oman secured sixth position in the final standings. Both sides competed in the Plate competition after failing to progress to the Cup semi-finals.

Hosts Hong Kong finished seventh after edging Sri Lanka by one run in the seventh-place play-off, while the Islanders settled for eighth position.

South Africa claimed ninth place after defeating England in the Bowl final, leaving the English side to finish tenth in the overall standings.

India finished 11th after defeating Bangladesh by five wickets in their final placement match, while Bangladesh ended the tournament at the bottom of the standings in 12th position.