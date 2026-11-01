Luana Santos dominates Yana Santos to claim fourth straight UFC victory

An undated picture of Brazil's Luana Santos. — UFC

LAS VEGAS: Brazil's Luana Santos used her grappling skills to secure a unanimous decision victory over fellow top-10 contender Yana Santos in a women's bantamweight clash at UFC Fight Night here at Meta Apex on Saturday.

The seventh-ranked Luana recorded her fourth consecutive victory after converting five takedowns into seven-and-a-half minutes of control time against the fifth-ranked Yana.

The Russian initially made a strong start, using her strength and positioning to keep the contest standing throughout the opening round while successfully defending nine takedown attempts.

However, Luana, a judo black belt, found her rhythm in the second round, securing two takedowns before adding three more in the final round. She spent more than half of both rounds controlling her opponent on the canvas.

Although Luana inflicted little damage, her dominance on the ground proved decisive, with all three judges scoring the contest 29-28 in her favour.

Luana highlighted her judo skills as the key to overcoming Yana and securing victory through takedowns.

"I knew the challenge that I was facing in this fight," Luana said through a Portuguese interpreter.

"I knew that my best weapon was taking her down like that, especially with my forte, which is judo."

The victory improves Luana's record to 12-2 and strengthens her position in a women's bantamweight division awaiting a major title showdown.

It is pertinent to mention that champion Kayla Harrison is set to defend her title against former two-division champion Amanda Nunes at UFC 334 in two weeks.