India clinch T20I series 3-2 despite defeat in fifth New Zealand clash

India's players celebrate their 3-2 series victory over New Zealand after the fifth T20I at Seddon Park in Hamilton on November 1, 2026. — AFP

HAMILTON: A blistering knock from Tim Seifert powered New Zealand to a consolation seven-wicket victory over India in the fifth and final Twenty20 International (T20I) in Hamilton on Sunday, as the visitors clinched the five-match series 3-2.

Chasing a target of 192, New Zealand made a sluggish start, losing opener Finn Allen in the second over. However, Seifert turned the contest on its head with an aggressive display of power-hitting.

The 31-year-old smashed 11 fours and five sixes during his 93-run knock but fell agonisingly short of a maiden T20I century when a thick inside edge off Nitish Kumar Reddy's delivery deflected on to his leg stump.

Glenn Phillips then ensured New Zealand crossed the finish line, remaining unbeaten on 65. His innings also saw him set a new record for the most runs scored by a batter in a bilateral T20I series, finishing with 341 runs.

Phillips surpassed England's Phil Salt, who previously held the record with 331 runs.

Speaking after the match, Phillips expressed satisfaction with his composure at the crease and highlighted the importance of maintaining a clear mindset.

"(Having that) calm and the composure, it's a nice feeling," Phillips said.

"When you go out there with a clear mind and just try to play each ball on its merits and go out there and try and be a bit more of the hunter and a little less of the prey.

"Spin was going to be the type of bowling that needed to be taken down. Obviously we saw the Indian boys do it to us, and they did it very effectively."

The victory provided New Zealand with some consolation after India had dominated the opening three matches to secure an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, India found themselves in trouble at 19-2 before Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan staged a recovery with a crucial 93-run partnership.

Iyer contributed 50 runs, while Kishan top-scored with 61 to help India post a competitive total of 191.

For New Zealand, Adam Milne led the bowling attack with four wickets, while Nathan Smith and Blair Tickner claimed two wickets apiece.

With the T20I series concluded, both teams will now shift their attention to the 50-over format, with the five-match ODI series set to begin at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday.