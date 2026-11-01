Diana Shnaider overcomes Leylah Fernandez to claim Pan Pacific Open title

Russia's Diana Shnaider poses for a photograph with her trophy and celebrates after winning the final against Canada's Leylah Fernandez on November 1, 2026. — Reuters

TOKYO: Russia's Diana Shnaider recovered from a second-set setback to defeat Canada's Leylah Fernandez 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 here at the Toray Pan Pacific Open on Sunday and win the Pan Pacific Open title.

The 22-year-old produced a strong performance to secure the victory in two hours and 18 minutes, extending her remarkable record to six consecutive wins in WTA Tour finals.

Shnaider started confidently, taking the opening set 6-4, but Fernandez fought back to level the match after claiming the second set 7-5.

The Russian faced further pressure early in the deciding set, having to save three break points before regaining control and sealing the title with a 6-2 victory.

Speaking after the match, Shnaider thanked her coach and described the triumph as a significant achievement.

"I want to say thanks to and congratulate my coach, who is here with me, for achieving our first title this season," Shnaider said.

"It definitely means a lot, a great achievement and great finish of this season."

Meanwhile, Fernandez was competing in her second consecutive final after finishing runner-up to world number one Elena Rybakina at the Ningbo Open last week.

The Canadian, who won the Singapore Open in September, congratulated Shnaider following the defeat and praised her performance throughout the tournament.

"I would like to congratulate Diana. Congratulations. An amazing week, a great match. Congratulations to you and your team. Hopefully we can have many more battles like this one," Fernandez said.

The Tokyo triumph marked another successful milestone in Shnaider's season as she continued her impressive run on the WTA Tour.