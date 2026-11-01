Mohammad Yousuf urges Babar Azam to seek specialised coaching in England or Australia

Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts after playing a shot during the ODI tri-series match against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on October 18, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has urged star batter Babar Azam to seek specialised coaching in England or Australia amid concerns over his recent form and technical shortcomings.

Babar endured a disappointing campaign in the recently concluded ODI tri-series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka, scoring 118 runs in five matches at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 74.21, without registering a half-century. His scores in the tournament were 45, 34, 10, 29 and a duck in the final against Sri Lanka.

The right-handed batter's prolonged struggle for consistency remains a concern, particularly as he has managed just one ODI century since registering his 151 against Nepal in September 2023. He scored his 20th ODI century against Sri Lanka in November 2025, ending a wait of more than two years for a three-figure score.

Following that century, Babar registered a half-century against Australia in Rawalpindi in May 2026. However, he has since failed to cross the 50-run mark in the format.

Meanwhile, amid growing concerns over his form, Babar is set to feature in the upcoming 2026-27 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, representing Lahore Whites. His side will face Shaheen Afridi-led FATA in the tournament, which is scheduled to commence on November 3 at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad.

Against this backdrop, Yousuf took to social media platform 'X' to express his concerns over the 32-year-old's ongoing struggles with form and technical issues.

The former Pakistan batter advised Babar against playing first-class cricket until he addresses his technical shortcomings through specialised coaching, warning that continued struggles in domestic cricket could further affect his confidence and career.

Yousuf also recommended that Babar attend a cricket academy in England or Australia to work on his technique, emphasising that the right guidance and effort could help him rediscover his best form.

"I don't think Babar Azam should be playing first-class cricket until he fixes his technical issues through specialised coaching. Struggling in domestic cricket could further harm his confidence and career," Yousuf wrote.

"Send him to an academy in England or Australia. He is still Pakistan's top player, and with the right guidance and a little effort, he can return to his best. I said this four years ago, and nobody listened. Please listen now," he added.