Mominul Haque ruled out as Bangladesh announce squad for second West Indies Test

Bangladesh's Mominul Haque runs after playing a shot on the third day of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) Ground in Colombo on June 27, 2025. — AFP

SYLHET: Bangladesh have named Amite Hasan as a replacement for Mominul Haque in their squad for the second Test against West Indies, with the uncapped batter being the only addition following the hosts’ eight-wicket defeat in the series opener in Dhaka.

Mominul sustained a head injury during West Indies’ first innings of the opening Test after falling face-first while attempting to take a catch off Joshua Bishop at short leg. He was immediately taken off the field, with Jaker Ali coming in as his concussion substitute.

Under the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) concussion guidelines, a player diagnosed with concussion must complete a mandatory minimum seven-day stand-down period before returning to play.

The 25-year-old Amite is regarded as one of the most prolific run-scorers in Bangladesh’s domestic circuit. He recently registered his third first-class double-century, scoring an unbeaten 201 for Sylhet Division against Khulna Division in a National Cricket League (NCL) fixture in Cox’s Bazar.

He has been in impressive form in the ongoing NCL season, averaging 79 across five matches.

Amite made his Test debut against Zimbabwe in July this year, featuring as a wicketkeeper.

Meanwhile, experienced batter Mushfiqur Rahim has retained his place in the squad despite missing the first Test due to a finger injury. He has reportedly recovered sufficiently to be available for the upcoming fixture.

Bangladesh’s defeat in the series opener also affected their position in the ICC World Test Championship standings, as they slipped from fourth to fifth.

Despite securing a 27-run first-innings lead, the hosts failed to capitalise on their advantage, with West Indies spinner Jomel Warrican delivering a match-winning performance, claiming nine wickets across both innings.

The second Test between Bangladesh and West Indies is scheduled to begin in Sylhet on November 5.

Bangladesh squad for the second Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman Islam, Tanzid Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Mushfiqur Rahim, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain and Amite Hasan.