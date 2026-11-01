Wembanyama shines as Spurs extend winning streak with Timberwolves victory

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama looks on in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Frost Bank Center on Oct 31, 2026. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Victor Wembanyama delivered a season-high 43 points as the San Antonio Spurs extended their winning streak to four games with a 121-111 victory over the injury-hit Minnesota Timberwolves here at Frost Bank Center on Saturday.

Wembanyama also contributed seven rebounds and six blocks to lead the hosts, who recovered from a one-point half-time deficit to secure their latest victory.

Dylan Harper added 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while De'Aaron Fox finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Julian Champagnie chipped in with 12 points for San Antonio.

The Timberwolves, who were already without Anthony Edwards (knee) and Donte DiVincenzo (Achilles surgery), also missed Rudy Gobert because of lower back spasms. The defeat marked their third loss in four games.

Minnesota produced a strong second-quarter response, scoring 16 unanswered points to overturn an 11-point deficit and take a 51-46 lead.

However, Wembanyama scored 24 points in the first half, including consecutive three-pointers, to keep the Spurs within one at the break.

San Antonio regained control in the third quarter and carried a five-point advantage into the final period.

The Spurs then produced a 10-0 run to extend their lead to 101-88. Minnesota fought back, with Jaden McDaniels bringing the deficit down to four points with 6:49 remaining.

However, San Antonio responded with a 6-2 run to regain control, before Wembanyama's three-pointer with 2:40 left effectively sealed the result.

It is pertinent to mention that Ayo Dosunmu led Minnesota with 27 points and nine rebounds, while McDaniels and Jonathan Kuminga scored 19 points apiece.