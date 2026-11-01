'Big-match player': Shahid Afridi praises Fakhar, young stars after ODI tri-series triumph

The photo collage features former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi (left) and left-handed batter Fakhar Zaman. — ICC/AFP

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has praised Fakhar Zaman and emerging stars Arafat Minhas, Hasan Nawaz and Saad Baig for their impressive performances following Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series final at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Afridi took to social media platform 'X' to describe Fakhar as a genuine 'big-match player' after the left-handed opener returned to form with a match-winning century. Fakhar smashed 127 off 99 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes, to spearhead Pakistan's successful run chase.

The former all-rounder also lauded the partnership between Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz, while highlighting Saad Baig's valuable contribution in the final. The young wicketkeeper-batter registered his maiden ODI half-century, scoring 74 off 75 balls with the help of 11 boundaries.

“Congratulations, Pakistan! Fantastic win. Fakhar Zaman has once again proven that he is a genuine big-match player. It was a brilliant partnership between Arafat Minhas and Hasan Nawaz, while young Saad Baig also made an excellent contribution,” Afridi wrote.

The 46-year-old also acknowledged Sri Lanka's performances and thanked both Sri Lanka and England for participating in the recently concluded tri-series. He further highlighted the tournament's role in reviving interest in the ODI format in Pakistan.

“Credit also goes to Sri Lanka for their performances, and thank you to them for their participation. We would also like to thank England for touring Pakistan and playing some outstanding cricket. This tri-series has really helped revive the ODI format,” he added.

Pakistan clinched the ODI tri-series title after producing an impressive run chase against Sri Lanka in the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Sri Lanka appeared to be in a strong position to post a formidable total after reaching 255/2 in 41 overs, with centurion Kamindu Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake well set at the crease.

However, the visitors managed to add only 70 runs in their remaining nine overs, losing six wickets in the process. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, along with fellow fast bowlers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, led the bowling attack with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 326-run target, finishing on 329/7 with nine balls to spare.

Fakhar spearheaded the successful chase with a blistering 127 off 99 deliveries, striking 11 fours and six sixes. He received valuable support from Saad, whose 74-run knock helped lay the foundation for the victory as the pair shared a crucial 149-run partnership for the third wicket.

Minhas then played a decisive role in the closing stages, smashing 61 off just 31 deliveries. He subsequently joined Hasan Nawaz, who remained unbeaten on 37 off 45 balls, in an unbeaten 94-run partnership for the sixth wicket to guide Pakistan to a memorable triumph and secure the tri-series trophy.