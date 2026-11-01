Alex de Minaur stuns Alexander Zverev to reach Vienna Open final

Australia's Alex de Minaur celebrates after winning his semi final match against Germany's Alexander Zverev in Vienna Open on October 31, 2026. — Reuters

VIENNA: Australia's Alex de Minaur produced a composed performance to defeat incoming world number one Alexander Zverev in a thrilling three-set encounter on Saturday and reach the Vienna Open final, where he will face Spain's Carlos Alcaraz.

De Minaur recovered from a second-set setback to secure a 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7/4) victory over Zverev, avenging his semi-final defeat to the German at Indian Wells in March.

Zverev, who had already secured his rise to the top of the men's rankings earlier in the week, struggled on serve in the fifth game to surrender the opening set.

However, he responded emphatically, racing into a 4-0 lead before taking the second set comfortably.

The deciding set proved much tighter, with neither player facing a break point as they held serve throughout.

De Minaur, however, maintained his composure in the tie-break, building a 6-2 advantage before converting his third match point after two hours and 31 minutes.

De Minaur praised his composure and aggressive approach in the deciding tie-break, saying his determination to play on his own terms proved crucial in securing victory.

"Super proud, super proud with how I handled the situation," De Minaur said. "I was very calm.

"I played a very aggressive tie-break. I played on my terms. I was going to go out swinging and playing the right type of tennis, and that's what made the difference today."

Meanwhile, Alcaraz booked his place in the final with a 6-4, 7-6 (7/2) victory over Russia's Daniil Medvedev in one hour and 36 minutes.

The final will be the seventh meeting between De Minaur and Alcaraz, who holds a perfect 6-0 head-to-head record.