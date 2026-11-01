Shaheen reveals Babar Azam set to play first-class match amid poor form

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi (left) and Babar Azam chase the ball during their Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on September 14, 2023. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan fast bowler and ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has revealed that star batter Babar Azam is set to feature in a first-class match against his side in the coming days as he looks to regain form following a difficult run of performances.

Babar endured a challenging campaign in the recently concluded ODI tri-series, scoring 118 runs in five matches at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 74.21, without registering a half-century. His scores in the tournament were 45, 34, 10, 29 and a duck in the final against Sri Lanka.

The returning red-ball captain will now lead a revamped Pakistan side in the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place in Rawalpindi and Lahore from November 9 to 21.

Speaking at the post-match press conference after Pakistan's victory over Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series final, Shaheen backed the former white-ball skipper to rediscover his form, emphasising that Babar understands his game and knows how to approach difficult periods.

The left-arm pacer acknowledged that some of Babar's dismissals had been unfortunate but expressed confidence in the star batter's ability to bounce back.

“If you are talking about Babar, he knows his game very well. I believe he is set to play a first-class match in a couple of days against our team. He is well aware of his game plan and how he needs to approach his cricket. Unfortunately, he has had a few dismissals that did not go his way, but that is part and parcel of the game. I am confident he will bounce back,” Shaheen said.

Shaheen also discussed his own preparations for a return to Test cricket, revealing that he would feature in a first-class match for FATA in the coming days as part of his efforts to regain his place in the longest format.

He explained that the fixture would provide him with an opportunity to work on his bowling, address areas requiring improvement and build towards a potential Test comeback.

“I would like to make a comeback in Test cricket. For this, I will play a first-class match for FATA the day after tomorrow. I am going there to play the match and work on improving my bowling. There are still several areas I need to improve, and this match will help me do that,” he stated.

For the unversed, Babar and Shaheen are set to face each other in the upcoming 2026-27 Quaid-e-Azam Trophy, which is scheduled to commence on November 3 at the Diamond Cricket Ground in Islamabad. Babar will represent Lahore Whites, while Shaheen will lead FATA in the tournament.