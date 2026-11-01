Imad Wasim backs Babar Azam amid growing criticism over poor form

Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim (Left) and Babar Azam pictured during the second T20I against New Zealand at the Gaddafi stadium in Lahore on April 15, 2023. — Twitter/@TheRealPCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim has thrown his weight behind star batter Babar Azam amid mounting criticism over the latter's disappointing run of form during the recently concluded ODI tri-series involving England and Sri Lanka.

Babar endured a difficult campaign, scoring 118 runs in five matches at an average of 23.60 and a strike rate of 74.21, without registering a half-century. His scores in the tournament were 45, 34, 10, 29 and a duck in the final against Sri Lanka.

The 32-year-old's continued struggles have sparked widespread criticism among cricket fans, with several calling for his exclusion from the ODI side and advocating opportunities for fresh faces, including Sahibzada Farhan. Others have also urged the former white-ball captain to take a break from the game to regain his form.

Amid the criticism, Imad took to social media platform X to express his support for the right-handed batter. He voiced his disappointment over the criticism directed at Babar by Pakistani fans and former cricketers, arguing that his remarkable achievements and consistent performances over nearly a decade should not be overshadowed by a temporary dip in form.

"I genuinely fail to understand the level of criticism Babar Azam faces from our own fans and former cricketers," Wasim wrote.

"Let's get one thing straight: Babar Azam is a superstar and one of the finest ODI batters Pakistan has produced. Nearly a decade of world-class performances, consistency and achievements cannot be erased by a bad patch," he added.

Wasim further defended Pakistan's established cricketing stars, stressing that while players' performances and techniques should remain open to scrutiny, criticism must be constructive and based on cricketing merit rather than personal agendas.

He urged former cricketers, analysts and fans to focus on identifying players' weaknesses and offering suggestions for improvement instead of targeting them during difficult phases of their careers.

"Yes, question his form. Analyse his technique. Debate his performances. Nobody is above criticism. But stop disguising personal agendas, jealousy and character assassination as cricketing analysis," he stated.

"If you have cricketing knowledge, talk about his weaknesses and how he can improve. Don't just run him down to gain public attention," he added.

"Pakistan cricket should celebrate its superstars, not tear them apart the moment they struggle," he concluded.

Meanwhile, Pakistan recently lifted the ODI tri-series title after producing a remarkable run chase against Sri Lanka in the final at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Sri Lanka appeared on course to post a formidable total after reaching 255/2 in 41 overs, with centurion Kamindu Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake well set at the crease.

However, the visitors managed just another 70 runs in the remaining nine overs, losing six wickets in the process. Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, alongside fellow pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, led the bowling effort with two wickets apiece.

In reply, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 326-run target, reaching 329/7 with nine balls to spare. Experienced opener Fakhar Zaman spearheaded the successful chase with a blistering 127 off 99 deliveries, striking 11 fours and six sixes.

He received valuable support from emerging wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig, who scored 74 off 75 balls. The pair laid the foundation for the chase with an impressive 149-run partnership for the third wicket.

Minhas played a decisive role in Pakistan's triumph, smashing 61 off just 31 deliveries. He also shared a crucial 94-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Hasan Nawaz, who remained unbeaten on 37 off 45 balls, as Pakistan sealed a memorable victory and lifted the tri-series trophy.