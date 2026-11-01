Pakistan clinch Plate title after victory over Oman in Hong Kong Sixes

Pakistan players celebrate after defeating Oman in the Plate final of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, on November 1, 2026. — PCB

MONG KOK: Pakistan defeated Oman by 18 runs in the Plate final of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 to clinch the second-tier title after failing to defend their championship crown at the Mission Road Ground on Sunday.

Batting first, the Men in Green posted an imposing 154-4 in their allotted six overs, with captain Abbas Afridi leading from the front with a blistering 73 off just 16 deliveries, featuring one four and 11 sixes. He subsequently retired before returning to the crease in the final over.

Abdul Samad chipped in with 26 off five deliveries, including two boundaries and three sixes, while opener Khawaja Nafay scored seven off three balls, including a six.

Ahmed Daniyal added a quickfire 25 off five deliveries, smashing four sixes, while Muhammad Shahzad contributed 13 off four balls, including two sixes. Irfan Niazi, meanwhile, was dismissed for a first-ball duck.

In reply, Oman managed 136-4 in their allotted six overs despite a dominant opening partnership between Usman Ali and Zohaib Amanat. Captain Aamir Kaleem was the first batter dismissed, falling for a duck following a run-out effected by Ahmed Daniyal.

Usman led Oman's charge with a magnificent 67 off just 17 deliveries, striking four boundaries and eight sixes, while Amanat contributed 61 off 18 balls, featuring four boundaries and eight sixes.

Oman's remaining batters, Sami Hassan, Shafiq Jan and Muzahir Khan, were retired out as the side attempted to keep its leading batters at the crease. Usman subsequently returned to the crease following the dismissal of the first wicket, prompting the retirement of the three batters.

It is pertinent to mention that six-time champions Pakistan concluded their Hong Kong Sixes 2026 campaign without defending their main title, eventually securing the Plate championship to finish fifth in the tournament standings.

The Green Shirts began their campaign with a defeat against the UAE in their Group C opener. Batting first, Pakistan posted 106-3 in their allotted six overs, with captain Abbas Afridi leading from the front with a blistering 53 off just 13 deliveries, featuring one four and eight sixes.

In response, the UAE comfortably chased down the 107-run target, courtesy of a sensational knock from captain Khalid Shah, who smashed 71 off just 20 deliveries, including three fours and nine sixes.

Pakistan bounced back in their second Group C fixture, defeating arch-rivals India. The Men in Blue posted 88-5 in their allotted six overs, but Pakistan chased down the target in just 3.5 overs, losing only two wickets.

Khawaja Nafay spearheaded the successful chase with an explosive 41 off 12 deliveries, featuring two fours and five sixes, while captain Abbas Afridi provided further impetus with an unbeaten 35 off just eight balls, including one four and five sixes.

However, Pakistan's hopes of defending their title suffered a major setback when the UAE defeated India to register their second victory in Group C. The result secured the UAE's progression to the main trophy competition, while Pakistan were relegated to the Plate championship.

In the Plate competition, Pakistan faced hosts Hong Kong in the second semi-final and registered a comprehensive victory. Chasing a target of 107, the Green Shirts reached the winning total without losing a wicket, with Abbas Afridi once again leading from the front.

The Pakistan captain smashed an unbeaten 55 off just 13 deliveries, including three fours and seven sixes, to guide his side into the Plate final.