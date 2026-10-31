Jamie Carragher apologises to Aston Villa fans

An undated photo of English football pundit Jamie Carragher. — AFP

Jamie Carragher has apologised to Aston Villa fans after using "clumsy and wrong" language when he linked Unai Emery with the Manchester United head coach job.

On Friday, Villa said that they have decided to take legal action against football analyst and Liverpool legend Carragher, accusing the former England defender of making "unacceptable insults" about the club and its supporters.

"Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans," Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said.

"Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football."

Villa’s response came after Carragher on the Stick to Football podcast said Villa supporters should "shut the [expletive deleted] up" and added, "Aston Villa will never be Manchester United."

Posting on social media on Saturday, Carragher said his comments were intended to be "tongue-in-cheek".

"I'd like to apologise to Aston Villa, the owners and their fans," the pundit wrote.

"My language this week was clumsy and wrong.

"I can assure Villa fans it was tongue in cheek but I can understand it's not come across that way, so apologies."

Talking about Emery, he said that the Villa manager could join United if the opportunity arises.

"Surely he would want that opportunity to manage a giant again,” he said.

"There is a chain in football, whether you like it or not.

"So Real Madrid will take Manchester United's best player, they did it with [Cristiano] Ronaldo. And there will be teams below Aston Villa, and they'll take their players or manager, so shut the [expletive] up Aston Villa fans. Aston Villa will never be Manchester United."