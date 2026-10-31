Shaheen credits late bowling comeback, Fakhar for ODI tri-series triumph

Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi poses with the trophy after winning the ODI tri-series by defeating Sri Lanka in the final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi on Saturday credited the late comeback from the bowlers and experienced opener Fakhar Zaman's blistering century for the Green Shirts' ODI tri-series title victory.

After being put into bat first, Sri Lanka at one stage were on course to amass a mammoth total as they were well-placed at 255/2 in 41 overs with centurion Kamindu Mendis and Pavan Rathnayake set in the middle.

The visitors, however, could add 70 more to their total in the remaining nine overs and lost six wickets as skipper Shaheen, alongside fellow pacers Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah, hindered their progress by making two scalps each.

Pakistan's bowling attack thus earned acknowledgement from their skipper Shaheen, who termed its comeback at the backend of Sri Lanka's innings great.

"We made a great comeback in the bowling in the last ten overs," said Shaheen at the post-match presentation.

In turn, Pakistan comfortably chased down the 326-run target for the loss of seven wickets and nine balls to spare, courtesy of a blistering century by experienced opener Fakhar, who top-scored with 127 off just 99 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and six sixes.

Fakhar was well supported by Saad Baig during his monumental knock as the emerging wicketkeeper batter contributed with a 75-ball 74 during their platform-setting 149-run partnership for the third wicket.

Although Pakistan ran into a brief collapse following Fakhar's dismissal of Dilshan Madushanka in the 34th over, a swashbuckling half-century from all-rounder Arafat Minhas put the hosts within touching distance of the high-reward victory.

Minhas played a pivotal role in Green Shirts' glory with a quickfire 61 off 31 deliveries, while also sharing an important 94-run partnership for the sixth wicket with Hasan Nawaz, who made an anchoring 37 not out from 45 balls.

Reflecting on his team's successful pursuit, Shaheen highlighted Pakistan's trait of running into collapse, but applauded Fakhar for his brilliant knock, whom he acknowledged for always scoring in big games.

The Pakistan captain also showered praise on youngsters Baig, Minhas and Nawaz for their "crucial contributions".

"There was a collapse again, but Fakhar played a brilliant knock. I always say Fakhar scores in big games," Shaheen stated.

"The youngsters have been impressive. Saad, Arafat, and Hasan Nawaz have all made crucial contributions which is good for Pakistan cricket."