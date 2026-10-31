Carlos Alcaraz beats Daniil Medvedev to reach Vienna Open final

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz reacts during his quarterfinal match against Tommy Paul of the U.S. at Wiener Stadthalle in Vienna on October 30, 2026. — Reuters

Carlos Alcaraz brushed aside Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 7-6(2) on Saturday to reach the Vienna Open final for the first time in his career, as he looks to finish the season strongly.

The win marked Alcaraz’s 37th tour-level final of his career and his fifth final of the year, while it was also his 25th straight ATP 500 tour victory.

"It's a great feeling, beating someone like Daniil on an indoor court, after the (run) he was having," Alcaraz said.

"I'm really happy to have the chance to play another final, and my first one here in Vienna."

Alcaraz won the first set after taking advantage of Medvedev’s double fault, which gave the Spaniard a set point, but the Russian made a strong comeback in the second and held firm to force a tiebreak.

With neither player able to gain a decisive advantage, Alcaraz attacked with a barrage of powerful groundstrokes in the breaker to win the match in 96 minutes.

With the result, Carlos Alcaraz avenged a defeat Medvedev handed him in the Indian Wells semi-finals in March, while the second-seeded Spanish tennis star also ended the Russian's seven-match winning streak.

Both players have already qualified for the season-ending ATP Finals next month along with two other men.

Alcaraz will face either top seed Alexander Zverev or Australia's Alex de Minaur in the final on Sunday.

Zverev is set to replace injured Jannik Sinner as the number one in men’s tennis rankings on Monday after a brilliant year with two Grand Slam trophies.