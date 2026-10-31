30 Pakistani runners set to participate in 50th New York City Marathon

Pakistani runners pose for a picture with the country's flag on the eve of the New York City Marathon in New York on October 31, 2026. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistani and Pakistani-origin runners from Pakistan and the diaspora will be among the thousands of participants taking part in the TCS New York City Marathon on Sunday, November 1, as the iconic race celebrates the 50th anniversary of its five-borough course.

Karachi's Sadiq Shah and Mohammad Junaid, a Geo News anchor, will be among the prominent Pakistani participants, both aiming to complete their collection of all six Abbott World Marathon Majors medals in New York.

The Pakistani contingent features runners from Karachi and Islamabad, alongside members of the Pakistani diaspora based in the United States, United Kingdom, Norway and Singapore, reflecting the growing reach of marathon running among Pakistanis at home and abroad.

The participation brings together experienced marathoners, endurance athletes and professionals from different fields, with four existing Six Star medal holders also set to compete in New York.

Jamal Khan, Dr Saad Usmani, Yusra Bokhari and Fahd Mukhtar are the four Six Star holders in the contingent, while Sadiq Shah and Mohammad Junaid are targeting the milestone in the 2026 race.

The Abbott World Marathon Majors comprise Tokyo, Boston, London, Chicago, Berlin and New York City. Completing all six earns runners the coveted Six Star medal, a distinction representing years of training and participation in some of the world's most prominent marathon events.

Sadiq, who is targeting a sub-three-hour finish in New York, described the prospect of earning his sixth star as a major achievement in his running career.

"I am very excited because in the running world it's a big, big achievement. Also, if I complete this marathon under three hours, it will be a huge achievement because all my previous world majors were also completed with sub-3 time," he said.

The Karachi-based runner said his preparation was decent, although training in extremely hot conditions had presented challenges.

"It was decent, not the best because we were training in extremely hot conditions," he said.

Sadiq acknowledged the demands of the New York course, saying his immediate objective was to break the three-hour barrier rather than chase a personal best.

"As I mentioned, I want to complete this marathon under three hours. Right now, that's the goal because this course is tough and it won't be possible to hit my PB," he said.

Several runners in the Pakistani contingent have considerable experience of the New York race.

Aamar Butt, who has connections to New Jersey and Lahore, will be participating in the marathon for the ninth time, while Jamal Khan is set for his fifth New York appearance.

Fahd Mukhtar of Multan will be running the New York Marathon for the third time, adding to his experience at the event.

The contingent also includes three Ironman athletes — Aamar Butt, Fahd Mukhtar and Danish Raza — reflecting the growing crossover between marathon running and endurance sports among Pakistanis.

The Pakistani group also represents a wide range of professional backgrounds. Yusra Bokhari, a Six Star holder, is an attorney, while Bsherri Anjum is a doctor based in New York.

At least three medical doctors are part of the Pakistan group, including Dr Saad Usmani, who is associated with myeloma cancer research, highlighting how the running community brings together professionals from different fields.

The participation of female runners is another notable feature, with Pakistani and Pakistani-origin women joining the international field, including Yusra Bokhari, Bsherri Anjum, Aylia Zaidi, Hina Malik, Semeena Khan, Jihan Khan, Kaleena Soorma and Asma.

New York presents a formidable challenge even for experienced marathoners, with its 26.2-mile (42.195km) route taking runners through all five boroughs of the city.

The race begins on Staten Island near the Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge, which runners cross into Brooklyn before making their way through Queens and entering Manhattan over the Queensboro Bridge.

The route then takes runners north along First Avenue before crossing the Willis Avenue Bridge into the Bronx. Participants return to Manhattan over the Madison Avenue Bridge, head south along Fifth Avenue and eventually enter Central Park for the finish.

The bridges, changing terrain and demanding latter stages make pacing and endurance crucial, particularly as runners approach the final miles. The course requires both physical endurance and strategic race management, especially for those pursuing time targets.

The New York City Marathon attracts participants from across the globe, ranging from elite athletes to amateur marathoners and charity runners. Its five-borough format has become one of the event's defining features, turning the race into a celebration of the city's communities and international running culture.

Ahead of Sunday's race, Pakistani runners also participated in the Parade of Nations, joining fellow participants in celebrating the international running community and the diverse backgrounds represented at the event.

For the Pakistani runners, the marathon is an opportunity not only to pursue personal milestones but also to represent their country and communities on a global sporting stage.

With Sadiq Shah and Geo News anchor Mohammad Junaid chasing their sixth Major star, Aamar Butt preparing for his ninth New York appearance and a contingent featuring Six Star holders, Ironman athletes and medical professionals, Pakistani participation adds several compelling personal stories to the 50th edition of the celebrated race.

Pakistani and Pakistani-origin participants in New York City Marathon 2026

Jamal Khan (USA) – Six Star holder Dr Saad Usmani (USA) – Six Star holder Yusra Bokhari (USA) – Six Star holder Aamar Butt (USA/New Jersey & Lahore) – Ninth New York Marathon Bsherri Anjum (USA) Naveed Hussain (USA) Aylia Zaidi (USA) Danish Raza (Karachi) Anas Junaid Ghani (Karachi) Amin Nadeem Mukaty (Karachi) Kamran Lakhany (Karachi) Hassan Madni (Karachi) Sadiq Shah (Karachi) – Chasing sixth Major star Muhammad Junaid (Karachi), Geo News anchor – Chasing sixth Major star Shah Faisal Khan (Karachi) Dr Safdar Ali Sheikh (Karachi) Hina Malik (Karachi) Fahd Mukhtar (Multan) – Six Star holder; third New York Marathon Fahad Qureshi (Islamabad) Semeena Khan (UK) Imran Zaffar (Singapore/UK) Azeem Sarwar (USA) Rafay Ansari (USA) Afnan Ahmed (Norway) Haider Razi (USA-Seattle) Jihan Khan (USA-New York) Kaleena Soorma (USA-New York) Hassan Ladhubhai (UK) Jamal Shah (USA-Ohio) Asma (USA-New York)