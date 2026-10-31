PCB Chairman Naqvi applauds Fakhar, Pakistan team for ODI tri-series glory

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi speaks at the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 curtain raiser event at Diwan-e-Aam at Lahore Fort in Lahore on February 16, 2025. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi heaped praise on experienced left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman and the entire national men's cricket team for winning the home ODI tri-series by defeating Sri Lanka in the final here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Set to chase a daunting 326-run target in the summit clash, the Green Shirts comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of seven wickets and nine balls to spare, courtesy of a monumental century by Fakhar, coupled with fifties from youngsters Saad Baig and Arafat Minhas.

Fakhar remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 127 off just 99 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and six sixes, while Saad and Minhas contributed with 74 and 61, respectively.

The batting trio, consequently, earned praise from PCB Chairman Naqvi, who credited them for the host nation's ODI tri-series title victory, while also praising their "teamwork" throughout the recently concluded assignment.

"Pakistan's players outclassed Sri Lanka in the final to secure victory," said Naqvi in a PCB-released statement.

"Fakhar Zaman, Arafat Minhas and Saad Baig's aggressive batting played a key role in the victory. The cricketers displayed excellent teamwork and delivered an outstanding performance. The players have proved that success comes from playing with passion, dedication and determination.

"The team demonstrated excellent discipline and remarkable skill. This victory is the result of the hard work of the players and management."

The PCB chairman then went on to express his hope for the national team to maintain the consistency and achieve more success in future.

"I hope the team will maintain this consistency and continue to achieve success in the future," Naqvi concluded.