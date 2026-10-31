Micah Parsons targets Thanksgiving Eve return: report

An undated photo of Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons (1). — Reuters

Green Bay Packers star Micah Parsons is targeting the Thanksgiving Eve game against the Los Angeles Rams for his return, NFL Network reported Saturday.

The All-Pro pass-rusher sustained a season-ending left knee injury in Week 15 last season and underwent surgery on Dec. 29. He will be about 11 months removed from the procedure to repair his ACL and meniscus when the Rams host the Packers for the Week 12 game on Nov. 25.

Parsons, 27, is expected to practice next week by participating in individual drills and then proceed to team drills the following week, barring any setbacks, per the report. The Packers have a bye in Week 11, followed by the Wednesday night game against the Rams in Inglewood, Calif.

"It's just about me making sure I have all the small things fixed first," Parsons said recently on his podcast. "What a lot of people don't figure out is it's not just the ACL. It's like, why did the ACL happen? What was weak? Because it all works together. It's a chain. And throughout the history of ACL, they notice if you come back early, there tends to be an overcompensation injury on the other side. ... We just gonna make sure everything is right before."

Parsons recorded 12.5 sacks and 27 QB hits in 14 games in his first season with Green Bay in 2025. The five-time Pro Bowl selection has 65.0 sacks in 77 career games (76 starts) with the Dallas Cowboys (2021-24) and Packers.

The Packers (5-3) visit the New England Patriots (4-3) on Sunday.