Pressure mounts on Manchester United's Carrick after Chelsea defeat

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo look dejected alongside manager Michael Carrick in a Premier League match against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in London on October 31, 2026. — Reuters

Chelsea beat Manchester United 2-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as pressure intensifies on under-fire Red Devils manager Michael Carrick following his ninth straight game without a win in all competitions.

The United board decided not to sack Carrick despite a 3-0 home defeat by Bournemouth last weekend after a 4-1 drubbing at Como in the Champions League and gave him a chance in the Chelsea game but they suffered another defeat with goals from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer.

United sit in provisional 16th place after the result with seven points from nine games, just a point above the relegation zone, while Chelsea are now in fourth place on 16 points.

United started brightly in the first half but missed a series of chances with captain Bruno Fernandes brought back to the starting XI after falling out with Carrick.

The notable chances were squandered by Fernandes, Matheus Cunha, who had a goal ruled offside, and Amad Diallo.

Rogers put Chelsea ahead with four minutes into the second half; the former Aston Villa winger lifted the ball past goalkeeper Senne Lammens after picking it up just inside the Manchester United half and beating Red Devils defenders.

In the 63rd minute of the match, Lisandro Martinez floored Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana in the area, giving away a penalty and was shown a second yellow card.

Palmer scored from the spot despite Lammens getting his hand to the ball as he dived to his right. The home fans taunted Carrick, who enjoyed a highly successful 12-year career as a United midfielder, with chants of "You'll be sacked in the morning."