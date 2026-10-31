ICC penalise Sri Lanka for slow over-rate in Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series

Sri Lanka players celebrate a dimissal during their ODI tri-series final against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026, — PCB

DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Saturday penalised the Sri Lanka men's cricket team for maintaining a slow over-rate in their Pakistan-hosted ODI tri-series match against England, played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday.

According to the apex cricketing body, the Island nation was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration, which led to the sanction being imposed by Jeff Crowe of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

For the unversed, as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis accepted the charge after on-field umpires Ahsan Raza and Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, third umpire Wayne Knights and fourth umpire Nassir Hussain levelled the allegation and thus eradicating the need for a formal hearing.

Notably, it was a similar such offence for Sri Lanka in the ongoing ODI tri-series as they were also reprimanded, alongside host nation Pakistan, after both sides maintained a slow over-rate in the opening fixture, played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium earlier this month.

In the ODI tri-series opener as well, Sri Lanka were found to be one over short of the target, and thus were fined five per cent of their match fees.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC's ruling regarding the slow over-rate offence comes when Sri Lanka are competing in the ODI tri-series final against host nation Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.