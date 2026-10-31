Fakhar Zaman equals Saeed Anwar's record with century in ODI tri-series final

This collage of pictures shows Pakistan's opening batter Fakhar Zaman (left) and former cricketer Saeed Anwar. — PCB/Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan's experienced left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman on Saturday equalled the long-standing record of the country's batting great Saeed Anwar with a century against Sri Lanka in the home ODI tri-series final, underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Fakhar, who opened the innings for Pakistan after the home side were set a daunting 326-run target in the summit clash by Sri Lanka, proved his credentials of performing in big matches by bringing up his 12th century in the format off just 84 deliveries.

He eventually went on to score 127 runs off 99 deliveries, studded with 11 fours and six sixes, before falling victim to Dilshan Madushanka in the 34th over of the innings.

The brisk century was Fakhar's second in an ODI tournament final, with the first being his infamous ton against traditional rivals India in the summit clash of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2017 at The Oval in London.

Consequently, Fakhar equalled legendary batter Anwar's record of scoring the most, two centuries, in an ODI tournament final.

The former Pakistan opener had set the benchmark by scoring hundreds against Sri Lanka in the 1993 Wills Trophy final and against fierce rivals at the Silver Jubilee Independence Cup in 1998.

Furthermore, the 127-run knock also bolstered Fakhar Zaman's ODI runs tally past the 4000-run barrier, becoming only the 16th Pakistani batter to achieve the milestone, joining the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq, Javed Miandad, Younis Khan and Anwar.

For the unversed, Fakhar has now scored 4019 runs in 96 innings in the format at a formidable average of 44.65 and a strike rate of 93.57. Besides 12 centuries, the left-handed batter also has 19 fifties to his name in ODIs.