Oleksandr Usyk ruins Tyson Fury’s plans after latest decision

An undated picture of Unified heavyweight world champion Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk has ruined Tyson Fury’s plans after he decided to move back to cruiserweight next year, ending the hopes of a trilogy between the two.

Usyk relinquished all his heavyweight titles after last year but wanted his final fight against Deontay Wilder; however, the talks fell through.

The Ukrainian also expressed the desire to face Fury for the third time, whom he previously defeated twice in 2024.

Fury was also interested in the trilogy and Usyk’s recent comments about the third fight came after the ‘Gypsy King’ called him out.

Tyson Fury will fight Anthony Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Meanwhile, Oleksandr Usyk has decided to chase undisputed status at cruiserweight, according to his team director Sergey Lapin.

"Oleksandr aims to return to cruiserweight in 2027 and become undisputed again," Usyk team director Sergey Lapin told Casinostugan.

"First, we are looking at a fight for a vacant world title. Then, the goal is to face David Benavidez to unify all the belts and become undisputed cruiserweight champion.

"We see 2027 as the final chapter of his career. He wants to finish as undisputed champion in the division where he first won all the belts. If we’re going to do this, we need to take a comprehensive approach. The first fight for a world title, the second for the undisputed championship.

"Usyk has never been a natural heavyweight. Cruiserweight is his home. He loves a challenge, so he moved up, cleaned out the heavyweight division, and now he is coming home to restore order."

Usyk last time out in the ring in May scraped past kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven. The fight, in which he struggled against the Dutchman, was stopped in the 11th round, ensuring Oleksandr remained unbeaten.