South Africa thump Australia in third Test to clinch series

South Africa's Simon Harmer (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during the fifth day of their third Test against Australia at Newlands in Cape Town on October 31, 2026. — AFP

CAPE TOWN: Simon Harmer's six-wicket haul propelled South Africa to a series-clinching 176-run victory over Australia on the last day of the third and final Test here at Newlands on Saturday.

Set to chase a daunting 288-run target, the visitors were bowled out for 111 in 57.1 overs and thus lost the blockbuster series against the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) holders 2-1 despite prevailing in the opening fixture, as South Africa had also won the second game by an innings.

Australia got off to a disastrous start to the pursuit as Kagiso Rabada dismissed in-form opener Matt Renshaw (zero) and top-order batter Marnus Labuschagne (four) in the first over with just five runs on the board.

Left-handed opener Travis Head (14) was then joined by all-rounder Cameron Green in the middle, and the duo batted cautiously to raise a brief 17-run partnership for the third wicket until the former fell victim to Rabada as well.

Following Head's departure, Green took the reins of Australia's batting charge and kept the scoreboard ticking singlehandedly while consistently losing partners at the other end.

Simon Harmer, who triggered Australia's middle-order collapse, eventually drew curtains on Green's resilience as he cleaned up the right-handed batter on the first delivery of the 39th over and brought the visitors' total down to 62/8.

Green remained a notable run-getter for Australia in the run chase as he made a cautious 27 off 110 deliveries with the help of three fours.

With South Africa only needing two wickets to round up a series-clinching victory, Nathan Lyon joined skipper Pat Cummins in the middle, and the lower-order pair added to the home side's frustration by raising a 45-run partnership, which spanned more than 17 overs.

Harmer eventually broke the ninth-wicket stand by trapping Australia captain Cummins lbw, who walked back after scoring a 90-ball 11, featuring only one boundary.

The right-arm spinner struck again in his next over, cleaning up Australia's No.11 Josh Hazlewood (zero) to finish with sensational bowling figures of 6/16 in 21.1 overs, which helped him finish with a 10-wicket match haul and win the Player of the Match award.

Harmer was amply supported by ace pacer Rabada, who picked up three wickets for just 39 runs in his 14 overs.

Lyon, meanwhile, remained the top-scorer for Australia in the run chase with an unbeaten 33 off 57 deliveries, comprising six fours.