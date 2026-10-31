Pavan Rathnayake takes sensational catch to dismiss Babar Azam in tri-series final

Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake (left) celebrates taking a catch to dismiss Pakistan's Babar Azam during their ODI tri-series final at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Sri Lanka's Pavan Rathnayake turned heads with his juggling catch to dismiss star Pakistan batter Babar Azam off Dilshan Madushanka in the ODI tri-series final, underway here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Right-handed batter Rathnayake, who is currently the leading run-scorer of the tri-nation series, which also included England, pulled off a stunner in the fourth over of Pakistan's pursuit of 326 runs in the final against Sri Lanka.

Babar's dismissal came on the fourth delivery of the fourth over, when Madushanka floated one up for the star batter to lure him into a cover drive, and the 32-year-old fell for the ploy as he tried to get to the line of the ball but only managed to nick it.

Rathnayake, the solitary fielder at fourth slip, moved towards his right to take the catch, but the ball got big on him as it came at around shoulder height.

The 24-year-old, as a result, failed to take the catch cleanly as the ball slipped from his hands, but he juggled the ball thrice while tumbling, and eventually managed to get hold of it in his fourth attempt.

Rathnayake, pleased with his own fielding effort, ran in jubilation and was soon swarmed by his teammates, including captain Kusal Mendis and pacer Madushanka.

Notably, Pavan Rathnayake's sensational juggling catch off Madushanka helped Sri Lanka put Pakistan under pressure as the Island nation reduced the hosts to 14/2 while defending a formidable total of 326 runs.

Rathnayake also played a pivotal role in leading Sri Lanka to a commendable total in the summit clash as he contributed with a brisk half-century, scoring 77 off 65 deliveries with the help of eight fours.

He was also involved in a crucial 146-run partnership for the third wicket with centurion Kamindu Mendis, who spearheaded Sri Lanka's batting charge with 131 off 128 deliveries, studded with 12 fours and two sixes.