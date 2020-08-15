Kamran Akmal and MS Dhoni shake hands.

Such is Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s stature in and contribution to world cricket that even those from Pakistani cricket fraternity were not far behind in paying homage after he announced his retirement from international cricket.

Wasim Akram called Dhoni "one of my favourite cricketers" who "came ,played and conquered".

Shoaib Akhtar said “the story of cricket will never be complete without” Dhoni.

Ramiz Raja said Dhoni will be “remembered for being a lead cast in Indian cricket’s iconic moments”.



Faisal Iqbal called Dhoni a great ambassador from India.

Women’s cricket team’s wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz called Dhoni her favourite gloveman in cricket.

Kamran Akmal called Dhoni “an inspiration and an exceptional performer”, also describing him as “one of the most gentle and humble person”.



Javeria Khan paid her respects as well.





Pakistani cricketers pay tribute to India's MS Dhoni upon retirement