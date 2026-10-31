Colts open to trade talks involving RB Jonathan Taylor: report

An undated photo of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28). — Reuters

The Indianapolis Colts are engaged in "active and ongoing" trade talks with multiple teams surrounding star running back Jonathan Taylor, ESPN reported Saturday morning.

Per the report, the Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks are believed to be the teams inquiring about Taylor.

The Exhibit Substack, run by NFL insider Josina Anderson, reported the Colts were interested in obtaining a first-round draft pick and a defensive tackle as part of a potential deal for Taylor with at least one team.

The Colts have been quite active off the field this week, dealing eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson to the Seahawks and three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle DeForest Buckner to the San Francisco 49ers.

Wide receiver Josh Downs also has been the subject of trade talks.

Taylor, 27, signed a two-year, $44 million contract extension in August, per Spotrac.

He has rushed for 587 yards and a league-leading eight touchdowns in seven games this season for the Colts (2-5).

A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Taylor (8,185) trails only Pro Football Hall of Fame member Edgerrin James (9,226) for the franchise lead in rushing yards.

Taylor has a franchise-best 77 rushing TDs in 91 career games (85 starts) since the Colts drafted him in the second round in 2020 out of Wisconsin. He won a rushing title in 2021 (1,811 yards) and led the league in rushing touchdowns in 2021 (18) and 2025 (18).

The Colts will play the Jaguars (4-2) on Sunday in Jacksonville.