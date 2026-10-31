Fatima Sana impresses on WBBL debut as Perth Scorchers thrash Renegades

Perth Scorchers pacer Fatima Sana (second left) celebrates after taking a wicket during the WBBL match against Melbourne Renegades at the WACA Ground in Perth, Australia, on October 31, 2026. — AFP

PERTH: Pakistan all-rounder Fatima Sana made an impressive start to her Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) career, claiming two wickets on debut as Perth Scorchers began their campaign with a comprehensive nine-wicket victory over Melbourne Renegades at the WACA Ground on Saturday.

Fatima, representing the Scorchers for the first time in the tournament, played a key role in dismantling the Renegades' top order, finishing with figures of 2/27 from her spell. Her contribution, alongside Chloe Ainsworth's 2/22, reduced the visitors to 20-4 during the powerplay.

The Renegades lost four wickets for just five runs in the space of 14 deliveries, with West Indies captain Hayley Matthews (7), Australian skipper Sophie Molineux (1) and Courtney Webb (6) falling in quick succession. Leg-spinner Alana King further dented their innings by dismissing Tess Flintoff for two with her first delivery.

However, Georgia Wareham and wicketkeeper Nicole Faltum staged a remarkable recovery, adding 109 runs for the fifth wicket – a club record partnership – to help the Renegades reach 136-6 in their allotted 20 overs.

Wareham top-scored with 62 off 39 deliveries after hitting eight fours and one six, while Faltum contributed 48 off 49 deliveries featuring four boundaries.

In reply, the Scorchers comfortably chased down the 137-run target, reaching 138-1 in 13.3 overs with 39 balls to spare.

After Katie Mack departed for nine, captain Beth Mooney remained unbeaten on 58 after facing 40 deliveries comprising of nine boundaries, while former skipper Sophie Devine provided valuable support with an unbeaten 47 off 32 deliveries with the help of four boundaries and three sixes.

Devine finished the contest in style, smashing consecutive sixes off Wareham to seal a dominant victory for the home side.