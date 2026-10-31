Aston Villa to take legal action against Carragher over 'insults'

An undated picture of Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher. — Reuters

Aston Villa have decided to take legal action against football analyst and Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, the Premier League club said on Friday, accusing the former England defender of making "unacceptable insults" about the club and its supporters.

Villa’s response came after Carragher on the Stick to Football podcast said Villa supporters should "shut the [expletive deleted] up" and added, "Aston Villa will never be Manchester United."

He also discussed speculation that Villa manager Unai Emery could join United if the opportunity arises.

"Aston Villa will initiate legal action against Jamie Carragher for his unacceptable insults about the club and its fans," Villa chairman Nassef Sawiris said.

"Aston Villa will not allow anyone to stop our ascension in English and European football."

The club did not explain the legal grounds for its proposed action and did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Carragher also did not immediately comment on the matter but sought to defuse the controversy, saying his remarks were made in jest.

"It was a joke after the stick Villa fans have given me over saying Emery may fancy joining Man Utd," Carragher said on social media.

"I hope these clown clips show me praising Emery/Villa like I have done for years & saying how pleased I was you won (the 2026 Europa League) in Istanbul."

He also stressed that his remarks were intended to praise Emery rather than any perceived shortcomings at Villa, adding that he regards the Spaniard as one of the Premier League’s best managers.