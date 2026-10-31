Ton-up Kamindu Mendis powers Sri Lanka to fighting total against Pakistan

Sri Lankan batter Kamindu Mendis celebrates after scoring his maiden ODI century during the ODI tri-series final against Pakistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Kamindu Mendis' maiden century, complemented by a half-century from Pavan Rathnayake and valuable contributions from Avishka Fernando, powered Sri Lanka to 325-8 against Pakistan in the ODI tri-series final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

After being put in to bat, Sri Lanka made full use of their 50 overs, maintaining a healthy scoring rate throughout the innings. Openers Avishka Fernando and Kamindu provided a solid start, bringing up a 50-run partnership for the first wicket.

However, Fernando was the first batter to depart after Salman Ali Agha trapped him lbw, ending the 87-run opening stand. He scored 38 off 49 deliveries, including three boundaries and a six.

Captain Kusal Mendis joined Kamindu at the crease, with the latter continuing to find the boundaries and guiding Sri Lanka past the 100-run mark. Kamindu also brought up his sixth ODI half-century during the partnership.

Salman struck again to dismiss Kusal, completing a caught-and-bowled effort. The Sri Lankan skipper managed just eight off 12 deliveries, including a six, leaving his side at 109-2 in 21.3 overs.

In-form batter Pavan Rathnayake then joined Kamindu, and the pair launched a counter-attack against the Pakistan bowling attack. Their aggressive approach helped consolidate the innings as they brought up a century partnership and propelled Sri Lanka past the 200-run mark.

Kamindu continued to lead the charge and reached his maiden ODI century, strengthening Sri Lanka's position as they looked to post a commanding total.

However, Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi provided the breakthrough by dismissing Kamindu lbw, ending the 146-run third-wicket partnership. The left-hander departed after a magnificent 131 off 128 deliveries, an innings featuring 12 fours and two sixes.

Shaheen struck again to remove Dasun Shanaka, who contributed 17 off just nine deliveries, including two fours and a six. His dismissal left Sri Lanka at 279-4 in 43.2 overs.

Haris Rauf then provided another breakthrough by dismissing Pavan Rathnayake, bringing an end to his impressive knock of 77 off 65 deliveries, which included eight boundaries.

Sri Lanka continued to lose wickets in the final overs, with Naseem Shah dismissing Janith Liyanage for six off nine deliveries. Sahan Arachchige, meanwhile, contributed valuable runs as the visitors crossed the 300-run mark.

Haris struck again to remove Dunith Wellalage, who managed just three, leaving Sri Lanka at 305-7 in 47.4 overs.

Naseem then claimed his second wicket of the innings, dismissing Arachchige for 15 off 12 deliveries, including two boundaries, to leave Sri Lanka eight down.

However, Asitha Fernando and Maheesh Theekshana added valuable runs in the final two overs to take their side to a competitive total. Fernando remained unbeaten on six, while Theekshana contributed nine not out as Sri Lanka finished on 325-8.

For the home side, captain Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha and Haris Rauf claimed two wickets apiece.