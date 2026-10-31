Leylah Fernandez beats Kamilla Rakhimova to reach Pan Pacific Open final

Canada's Leylah Fernandez celebrates after winning her semi final match against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova on October 31, 2026. — Reuters

TOKYO: Canada's Leylah Fernandez continued her impressive late-season form by defeating Kamilla Rakhimova 7-5, 6-3 on Saturday to reach the Pan Pacific Open final, where she will face Russia's Diana Shnaider.

The 24-year-old secured her second consecutive final appearance after finishing runner-up to world number one Elena Rybakina at the Ningbo Open last week.

Fernandez reached the semi-finals in Tokyo through a walkover after Rybakina withdrew from their quarter-final encounter. The Canadian had previously claimed her first title of the season in Singapore in September.

She will now aim to add another trophy to her collection when she takes on third seed Shnaider in Sunday's final.

The Russian booked her place in the championship match with a 6-4, 7-6(7) victory over Slovak teenager Mia Pohankova, as she looks to secure her first title of the season.

Fernandez expressed satisfaction with her ability to remain composed during challenging moments, highlighting her mental strength throughout the tournament.

"I'm proud of my mental fortitude," she said. "These aren't easy matches so I'm happy that I was able to find solutions and stay calm in tough moments."

Reflecting on her upcoming opponent, Fernandez acknowledged Shnaider's quality and said she would need to maintain her composure in the final.

"She beat me three weeks ago. She played an incredible match then, and she still played an incredible match now," Fernandez said.

"I'm just happy with the way that I stayed composed, at least for the most part, and of course used the energy from the crowd to help me."