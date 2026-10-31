Luka Doncic backs Lakers to improve despite Warriors defeat

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (left) uses a screen by forward Kevon Looney against Utah Jazz guard Svi Mykhailiuk during the first half at Delta Center on — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Luka Doncic has backed the Los Angeles Lakers' new-look squad to develop greater consistency as the season progresses, insisting that the team needs time to build chemistry following their 112-95 defeat to the Golden State Warriors here at Chase Center on Friday.

Lakers surrendered a 25-point first-quarter advantage in their NBA Cup opener, allowing the Warriors to turn the game around over the remaining three quarters. The defeat left Los Angeles with a 4-2 record this season.

Despite the disappointing result, Doncic delivered an impressive individual performance, finishing with 37 points, seven rebounds and five assists. He made 12 of 27 attempts from the field, including six three-pointers from 16 attempts.

Asked what the Lakers needed to become more consistent throughout the season, the Slovenian star highlighted the importance of gaining experience together.

"I don't know what it's going to take," Luka said.

"Obviously, reps and just playing. This game is a good example. They play hard defence and show a lot, so it was a good game for us. Not good because we lost, but good to practise those things."

"It's going to take some time for sure," he added. "We've got a lot of new guys, but I really like playing with these guys."

Doncic also accepted responsibility for the team's performance, stressing that everyone needed to improve.

"Everybody can be better than this. Me first. I've got to be better. We lose together, we win together," he said.

The Lakers will look to return to winning ways when they host the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, November 1st.