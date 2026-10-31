Astros appoint former Cardinals executive Randy Flores as new general manager

An undated picture of Houston Astros new general manager Randy Flores. — MLB

HOUSTON: The Houston Astros have appointed St. Louis Cardinals executive Randy Flores as their new general manager, the Major League Baseball (MLB) club announced on Friday.

The 51-year-old replaces Dana Brown, who was dismissed in August with his contract due to expire at the end of the season. Flores becomes the 15th general manager in the franchise's history.

He previously served as the Cardinals' assistant general manager for amateur and professional player acquisition.

Flores joined St. Louis' front office as director of scouting in 2015 before spending eight seasons, from 2019 to 2026, as an assistant general manager.

Astros owner Jim Crane praised Flores' decade-long contribution to the Cardinals, expressing confidence in his scouting.

"Randy has had a huge impact on the Cardinals over the last 10 seasons," Crane said.

"Throughout the entire interview process we've been thoroughly impressed with Randy and his background in scouting and player acquisition. We're happy to welcome Randy and his family to the Astros and we can't wait to get to work on bringing another championship to Houston."

Flores said he was grateful for the opportunity and looked forward to contributing to the club's success.

"The Astros have a long winning tradition under Jim Crane and I look forward to contributing to the success," he said, while thanking the Cardinals for their support and opportunities.

The Astros will officially introduce Flores at a news conference at Daikin Park on Monday.

It is pertinent to mention that Houston also needs to appoint a new manager after deciding not to renew Joe Espada's contract following their elimination from the American League Wild Card Series by the Chicago White Sox.