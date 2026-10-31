Islam Makhachev says next fight could be one of his last in UFC career

An undated picture of UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev. — Reuters

UFC welterweight champion Islam Makhachev has hinted that he is nearing the end of his fighting career, saying his next bout could be ‘one of the last’ of his time in the sport.

The 35-year-old Russian defeated Ian Machado Garry in August to defend his welterweight title and record his 17th consecutive UFC victory.

The win also saw Makhachev break Anderson Silva's long-standing record of 16 consecutive victories, setting a new record for the longest winning streak in UFC history.

A former lightweight champion, Makhachev now wants to face the winner of the upcoming interim welterweight title fight between Brazil's Carlos Prates and Ecuador's Michael Morales at UFC 336 on January 30th.

"My next fight is one of the last in my career," Makhachev said.

"They say Prates is too dangerous for me and Morales is too good for me. So I want to face the best of them and prove to the world once again who is the best in the world."

UFC president Dana White revealed that Makhachev was initially expected to fight Prates in January but decided to delay his return until after Ramadan in March.

It is pertinent to mention that White criticised the champion for holding up the division, prompting the UFC to arrange an interim title fight between Prates and Morales.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in UFC history, Makhachev has won 29 of his 30 professional fights.