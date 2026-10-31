India rope in Auqib Nabi for opening three ODIs against New Zealand

An undated picture of Indian pacer Auqib Nabi. — BCCI

MUMBAI: India have included fast bowler Auqib Nabi in their squad for the first three ODIs of the upcoming five-match series against New Zealand, following Prasidh Krishna's withdrawal due to a hamstring injury.

The right-arm pacer was initially named in India's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs but has now been added to the squad for the opening three matches as well.

The development comes a day after Krishna was ruled out of the entire series as he continues his recovery from a left hamstring injury.

Nabi has represented India in just one international match so far, making his debut in the second ODI against West Indies in September. However, he endured a difficult outing, conceding 84 runs without taking a wicket in his allotted 10 overs.

The 26-year-old is currently in New Zealand with India's A red-ball squad. He featured in the first unofficial Test against New Zealand A, claiming six wickets.

Meanwhile, Krishna is expected to join the India A squad for the third unofficial Test, which will take place alongside the ODI series.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had previously stated that the fast bowler required additional time to build up the workload necessary to return to competitive action.

The board added that missing the ODI series would allow him to gain match practice and prepare for the subsequent Test series.

The five-match ODI series between India and New Zealand will run from November 4 to 15, followed by a two-match Test series beginning on November 19.

India's updated squad for the first three ODIs against New Zealand

Shubman Gill (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vc), KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Kishan (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Nitish Kumar Reddy (first ODI only) and Auqib Nabi.

India's squad for the fourth and fifth ODIs against New Zealand

Shreyas Iyer (c), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wk, vc), Axar Patel, Naman Dhir, Auqib Nabi, Gurnoor Brar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Arshdeep Singh, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Mohammed Siraj, Yash Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav.