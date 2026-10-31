PCB reveals reason behind Shadab Khan's absence from ODI tri-series final

Pakistan batter Shadab Khan walks back after his dismissal during the fifth match of the ODI tri-series against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 27, 2026. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of Saturday's ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at the Gaddafi Stadium due to illness following a blow to the head during the tournament.

According to a statement issued by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), Shadab was declared unavailable for the final on medical grounds after being struck on the head by a bouncer during Pakistan's fifth match of the tri-series against Sri Lanka.

"Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan has been ruled out of the final against Sri Lanka, scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore later today due to medical reasons following being struck by a bouncer in the fifth ODI against Sri Lanka," the PCB said in a press release.

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi confirmed Shadab's absence at the toss after electing to field first. The all-rounder was replaced by Faheem Ashraf in the playing XI.

Shadab had been among Pakistan's standout performers in the tournament, producing an impressive century against England in the fourth match.

He smashed 113 off 96 deliveries, including 13 fours and five sixes, to guide Pakistan to a remarkable one-wicket victory while chasing a 242-run target.

Alongside Haris Rauf, Shadab staged a match-winning recovery, adding an unbeaten 84-run partnership after Pakistan had slumped to 154-9. Their crucial stand secured Pakistan's place in the final.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also made one change to their line-up, bringing in Maheesh Theekshana in place of Eshan Malinga.

Playing XIs

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.