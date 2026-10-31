Pakistan beat Hong Kong to secure Plate final berth against Oman

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi plays a shot during the Plate semi-final of the Hong Kong Sixes 2026 against Hong Kong at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, on October 31, 2026. — Facebook/Hong Kong Sixes

HONG KONG: Pakistan defeated the host country by five wickets in the second Plate semi-final of the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes 2026 at Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok, on Saturday to set up a final against Oman.

Batting first, Hong Kong posted 106 for 3 in their allotted six overs, with Anshy Rath, Nizakat Khan and Nasrulla Rana making valuable contributions.

Nizakat top-scored for the hosts with a blistering 38 off just 10 deliveries, featuring one four and five sixes, while Anshy struck 37 from 15 balls, including four boundaries and three sixes.

Nasrulla provided a late flourish with an unbeaten-looking effort of 16 off three deliveries, hitting one four and two sixes. Opening batter Babar Hayat contributed 12 from six balls, including three boundaries, while captain Yasim Murtaza was dismissed for a duck.

For Pakistan, Irfan Khan claimed two wickets despite conceding 16 runs in his solitary over, while Ahmed Daniyal picked up one wicket.

In reply, Pakistan chased down the 107-run target in just 4.3 overs, losing five wickets in the process.

Captain Abbas Afridi once again led from the front with a sensational 55 off just 13 deliveries, smashing three fours and seven sixes. Khawaja Nafay provided valuable support with 34 from 10 balls, including two fours and four sixes.

Following Abbas's retirement, Abdul Samad contributed a quickfire 17 off four deliveries, striking one four and two sixes to complete the chase and secure Pakistan's place in the Plate final.

Six-time champions and defending title-holders Pakistan had earlier been eliminated from contention for the main Cup trophy after finishing second in Group C.

Despite registering a convincing victory over arch-rivals India, a narrow opening-match defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) proved costly for the Abbas Afridi-led side under the tournament's format.

Pakistan suffered a last-ball defeat against the UAE in their opening fixture on Friday. Batting first, the Green Shirts posted 106 for 3 in their allotted six overs, with captain Abbas Afridi smashing a blistering half-century of 53.

However, the UAE pulled off a remarkable chase, reaching the 107-run target on the final delivery to register a dramatic one-wicket victory.

Pakistan bounced back emphatically in their second group fixture against India, restricting their arch-rivals to 88 for 5 before completing the chase in just 3.5 overs, finishing at 91 for 2.

Khawaja Nafay spearheaded the run chase with an aggressive 41, while Abbas chipped in with a rapid 35 to guide Pakistan to a comprehensive victory.

However, Pakistan's hopes of progressing to the main Cup semi-finals ended after the UAE defeated India to finish top of Group C.

India posted 95 runs, which the Emirates side chased down without losing a wicket in just four overs.

Under the tournament format, only group winners qualify for the main Cup semi-finals, while the runners-up advance to the Plate semi-finals and the third-placed teams compete in the Bowl semi-finals.

The UAE won both their group matches to finish unbeaten and secure the only main Cup semi-final berth from Group C, leaving Pakistan to compete in the Plate category.