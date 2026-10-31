LeBron James inspires Philadelphia 76ers to NBA Cup victory over New York Knicks

Philadelphia 76ers forward LeBron James (23) drives for a shot against New York Knicks forward Og Anunoby (8) during the fourth quarter at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Oct 30, 2026. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: LeBron James delivered a decisive fourth-quarter performance to guide the Philadelphia 76ers to a 98-93 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA Cup here at Xfinity Mobile Arena on Friday, extending their winning start to five victories in six games.

James scored a crucial jumper and followed it with a putback lay-up in the closing stages after Jalen Brunson had erased an 11-point fourth-quarter deficit with a step-back three-pointer.

The 41-year-old restored Philadelphia's lead with a fadeaway jumper over OG Anunoby before scoring again with 11.9 seconds remaining to give the Sixers a five-point advantage.

Philadelphia coach Nick Nurse described James' performance as his best since joining the Sixers, praising his impact in their victory over the Knicks.

"He's been good, but that was his best game for sure," Nurse said.

James finished with 20 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, recording his first 20-point performance since joining the Sixers.

His contribution also helped Philadelphia maintain its perfect record in close games this season, with all five victories coming in clutch-time situations.

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey praised James' ability to deliver crucial baskets under pressure, highlighting his importance to the Sixers in close games.

"At the end of the day, he's LeBron James," Maxey said.

"So it's just like he can do stuff like he did tonight, a couple of big buckets."

James has now scored at least 20 points in 68 games since turning 40, surpassing the combined total of every other player aged 40 or older in NBA history, who have managed 67 such performances.

The Sixers will next face the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday.