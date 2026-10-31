Verstappen, Lawson handed grid penalties after Mexico GP collision

This collage of picture shows Red Bull's Max Verstappen (right) and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson. — Reuters

MEXICO CITY: Red Bull's Max Verstappen and Racing Bulls' Liam Lawson were each handed a one-place grid penalty after colliding during Friday's second practice session at the Mexico City Grand Prix.

Both drivers also received one penalty point on their licences following the incident, which saw their cars make side-to-side contact and scatter debris across the track. The session was briefly stopped to allow officials to clear the debris.

The stewards summoned both drivers after the session. They agreed that the incident was unnecessary and clumsy.

However, officials decided to impose grid penalties instead of the usual formal warnings, following earlier reminders to team managers about similar incidents during practice sessions this season.

The collision happened 13 minutes into the session when four-time world champion Verstappen attempted to pass Lawson on the inside at Turn 12. The New Zealander held his position through Turn 13 before the two cars made contact.

Verstappen criticised Lawson after the incident, questioning his decision to challenge him.

"Maybe not very smart behaviour what he was trying to do there," Verstappen said. "At the end of the day, it is not going to change my weekend, but if I were him, I would act a little smarter."

Lawson, who is yet to be confirmed by Racing Bulls for next season, told his team over the radio: "He literally just drove into me."

Racing Bulls team principal Alan Permane also criticised both drivers, describing the incident as unnecessary.

"One word — unnecessary. And I say that of both of them," Permane said.