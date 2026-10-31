Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against Sri Lanka in ODI tri-series final

Pakistan captain Shaheen Afridi (left) flips the coin as Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis (centre) calls the toss ahead of the ODI tri-series final at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31, 2026. — PCB

LAHORE: Hosts Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sri Lanka in the ODI tri-series final at the Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides have made their way into the final after impressive performances throughout the tournament and will be eager to clinch the trophy.

Playing XIs

Pakistan made one change to their line-up, with Shadab Khan ruled out due to illness and replaced by Faheem Ashraf, while Sri Lanka brought in Maheesh Theekshana in place of Eshan Malinga.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Maaz Sadaqat, Babar Azam, Saad Baig (wk), Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha, Arafat Minhas, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Sri Lanka: Kamindu Mendis, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (c/wk), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka, Janith Liyanage, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka.

Head-to-head

Pakistan hold a dominant head-to-head record against Sri Lanka in the 50-over format.

The two sides have faced each other in 162 ODIs, with Pakistan winning 97 matches and Sri Lanka securing 60 victories. One match ended in a tie, while four produced no result.

Matches played: 162

Pakistan won: 97

Sri Lanka won: 60

Tied: 1

No result: 4

Form Guide

Pakistan will look to bounce back against Sri Lanka in the final, having won four of their last five matches in the 50-over format. They will also be eager to avenge their recent defeat after being bowled out for just 110 in their previous encounter against the Islanders.

The hosts will aim to overcome their recent batting shortcomings and capitalise on home advantage as they target the trophy.

Shaheen Afridi's astute captaincy, backed by strong middle-order performances and pace-bowling dominance, will be crucial to Pakistan's chances of maintaining their momentum and securing the title.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will enter the final with considerable confidence after successfully chasing down England's 430-run target, the second-highest successful run chase in ODI history.

Having followed that remarkable achievement by bowling Pakistan out for a below-par total in their previous meeting, the Islanders will be determined to carry their winning momentum into the final.

Pakistan: L, W, W, W, W (most recent first)

Sri Lanka: L, W, W, L, L