Alexander Zverev thrashes Arthur Fery to reach Vienna Open semi-finals

Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his quarter final match against Britain's Arthur Fery on October 30, 2026. — Reuters

VIENNA: Alexander Zverev celebrated his impending return to the top of the men's world rankings with a commanding 6-0, 6-2 victory over Britain's Arthur Fery to reach the Vienna Open semi-finals on Friday.

The German top seed needed just 58 minutes to dispatch Fery, who appeared to be struggling after receiving treatment for a leg problem towards the end of his last-16 victory over Lorenzo Musetti on Thursday.

Zverev, who is set to replace Jannik Sinner as world number one, dominated proceedings in a rematch of their Wimbledon semi-final earlier this year, which the German also won in straight sets.

Zverev praised Fery's tactical ability and impressive progress in his debut season on the ATP Tour despite the one-sided defeat.

"I think Arthur is a bit of a different opponent than I had yesterday. He doesn't have the same firepower, but he plays tactically extremely well," Zverev said.

"I know the score was 6-0 6-2, but he should not put himself down too much. It is his first year on the Tour and he is doing amazing things."

Fery had produced another impressive run to the quarter-finals by defeating former world number five Musetti but struggled to challenge the German.

Zverev was particularly effective on serve, dropping just six points while creating nine break opportunities and converting five.

The 29-year-old is targeting another title this season as he prepares to return to the summit of men's tennis for the second time in his career.

He will face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the semi-finals.