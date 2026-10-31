Pakistan eliminated from Hong Kong Sixes 2026 main trophy contention

Pakistan captain Abbas Afridi poses with the Hong Kong Sixes trophy in Hong Kong, China, on October 29, 2026. — PCB

HONG KONG: Six-time champions and defending title-holders Pakistan have been eliminated from contention for the main Cup trophy at the ongoing Hong Kong Sixes 2026.

Despite registering a dominant victory over arch-rivals India, a narrow defeat to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their opening match saw Pakistan finish second in Group C, ending their hopes of defending the title under the tournament's format.

The Abbas Afridi-led side faced an early setback on Friday after losing a thrilling opening fixture against the UAE. Batting first, Pakistan posted a formidable 106 for 3 in their allotted six overs, courtesy of a blistering half-century from their captain, who smashed 53 runs.

However, the UAE produced a remarkable chase, reaching the 107-run target on the final delivery to secure a dramatic one-wicket victory.

Pakistan bounced back emphatically in their second group match against India. The bowling attack restricted the arch-rivals to 88 for 5 before Pakistan chased down the target in just 3.5 overs, finishing at 91 for 2.

Khawaja Nafay led the charge with an aggressive 41, while Afridi chipped in with a quickfire 35 to guide Pakistan to a comprehensive victory.

However, Pakistan were subsequently pushed down to second place in the Group C standings after the UAE defeated India to finish top of the table. India posted 95 runs, which the Emirates side chased down without losing a wicket in just four overs.

Despite their convincing performance against India, the tournament format dictates that only the group winners advance to the main Cup semi-finals, while the runners-up and third-placed teams progress to the Plate and Bowl semi-finals, respectively.

With the UAE winning both their group matches to remain unbeaten, they secured the only semi-final berth from Group C in the main Cup competition.

Pakistan will now compete in the Plate tournament, where they are scheduled to face hosts Hong Kong in the second Plate semi-final on Saturday at 11:15 am PKT.