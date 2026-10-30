Anthony Joshua warned he would not be provided Tyson Fury’s secrets

This collage of photos shows Tyson Fury (left) and Anthony Joshua. — Reuters

Ben Davison has said that Anthony Joshua will not be getting any tips on how to beat his bitter rival Tyson Fury in their all-British showdown.

The all-British fight was officially announced last month by Saudi boxing chief Turki Al-Sheikh after a weeks-long saga due to the conflict over the venue.

Since the announcement, the bout has generated huge interest and has been billed as the biggest in British boxing history.

Both Fury and Joshua are former two-time heavyweight champions, but currently they are without belts, though the WBA title will be on the line when they fight.

Boxing trainer Davison has reunited with Joshua for a second time in two years after their initial separation. He joined AJ before the Otto Wallin fight three years ago and they won that fight together.

But after two years, they are back working together. Davison said that they have a great relationship and love to work together.

"Obviously, we previously worked together. We've always kept a great relationship and get on really well with each other. He reached out about potentially working together and one thing led to another. He just he feels like it's the right place for him to be," Davison said.

And while Joshua may be expecting some pointers on how to beat Fury in their December showdown in Cardiff, the 37-year-old can expect anything but.

Davison has also worked with Tyson Fury for five fights and he was part of an epic draw with Deontay Wilder back in 2018. And while Anthony Joshua may be expecting some help on how to beat the ‘Gypsy King’ but, his trainer said it's not the case.

"Not really. I think Tyson's developed as a fighter," said Davison when asked whether he will give Joshua tips to win the all-British clash with Fury.

"There's nothing that I would know about him that you couldn't see by watching one of his fights - in terms of boxing.

"Outside of that, I think that's something that AJ respects. I never go to AJ and talk to him about Tyson. I think that's something that he can see. There's a level of integrity there."

Fury will fight Joshua on December 11 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.