Iraola says it's too soon to talk about title race as in-form Liverpool welcome Arsenal

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola applauds fans after the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Liverpool on August 29, 2026. — Reuters

Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola on Friday said that the team needs to remain down to earth despite a five-match winning run, saying it was too early to talk about the Premier League title race before champions Arsenal visit Anfield on Sunday.

Following a humbling 3-0 defeat by Manchester City in October, Iraola’s side have swept five games across three tournaments, including a League Cup win against Chelsea on Wednesday to reach the League Cup quarter-finals.

Fourth-placed Liverpool are six points behind Arsenal.

"It's still October, take one game at a time and I always say the first reference is normally when we have played against each other once, halfway through the season, and then you can start looking at the standings," Iraola told reporters.

"Now we are in a position where we need to improve, keep getting better. Can fans dream? It's good if they have expectations and think we can win. But if you ask me, it is still early."

Iraola has a good record as a coach against Arsenal and won three of his last four games with Mikel Arteta's side as Bournemouth manager.

With Arsenal chasing a first win at Anfield since 2012, the Spaniard said records would count for little.

"It is true we had good results against them with Bournemouth but it does not mean a lot as it is a totally different team, different group of players, different moments," he said.

"At the end of the day it is about winning the duels, running more than them, winning the aerial duels, set plays, mini games, these things that you have to control against Arsenal. They are the champions, they are top of the league right now, they have only lost one game this season."

Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring) and Victor Munoz (knee) could feature after recovering from injuries.